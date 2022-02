Newco news

Varsity jumps on POLQ train, licensing in novobiocin from Dana Farber

After a landmark clinical trial of the first POLQ inhibitor in cancer last year, a recently formed U.K. biotech is gearing up to bring a potential rival to the clinic in the coming months. Varsity Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Cambridge, is planning to begin a phase I trial of novobiocin, a drug previously used as an antibiotic, which has also been found to inhibit the polymerase theta inhibitor (POLQ) pathway.