Synairgen shares smashed after phase III trial of inhaled COVID therapy fails

Shares in Synairgen plc have cratered after a phase III trial of its inhaled COVID-19 therapy SNG-001 failed to produce conclusive results, with the company blaming improvements in standard care for the disappointing findings in patients hospitalized with the disease. The Southampton, U.K.-based biotech’s shares (LSE:SNG) touched lows of 10 pence, down 94%, and stabilized around 85% below their previous closing price of £25.36 after the announcement on Monday.