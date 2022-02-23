The beat goes on: Bioelectronics reduce heart failure symptoms, afib risk and tinnitus

Several recent studies highlight the rapidly expanding applications for neuromodulation using bioelectronic devices. A pair of articles in the Journal of the American Heart Association and Journal of the American College of Cardiology focused on the benefits to patients with heart failure and those at risk of post-operative atrial fibrillation, respectively. A study published in Brain Stimulation found that 85% of tinnitus patients experienced resolution of their symptoms when using a neuromodulation device.