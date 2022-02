Biontech and Medigene join forces to research TCR-based immunotherapies

Biontech SE and Medigene AG have signed a three-year research collaboration to develop T-cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies against cancer. Medigene will receive €26 million ($29.5 million) up front and could receive hundreds of millions of euros per drug in milestone payments from the deal, which will also covers research funding for the period of the collaboration.