Inflation up, financings down, biopharma stocks volatile

The biopharmaceutical sector is stumbling through the early months of 2022, as investors appear to be pulling back from the enthusiasm that marked much of the last two years. BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) is down 4.2% through last week and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index shows a drop of more than 15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has likewise fallen 5.58%. In contrast, BBI had a 10.5% gain in 2020 and a 5.93% gain in 2021. While each of those years represent the top two years for financings in the history of the industry, 2022 appears to be lagging in that regard as well, with January financings down by 55% over the prior year.