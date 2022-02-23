In the quest for regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, Sanofi SA and Glaxosmithkline plc said they plan to submit their phase III and booster efficacy study data showing it induced a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies compared to mRNA or adenovirus vaccines. The adjuvanted, protein-based vaccine showed an 18- to 30-fold antibody increase across vaccine platforms and age groups. The data also demonstrated that a two-dose primary series and a booster dose, the neutralizing antibodies increase 84- to 153-fold from pre-boost levels. The companies said they will submit the data to the FDA and EMA.

Kodiak plunges on missed endpoint in phase IIb/III wet AMD study

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) lost almost 80% of its value, dropping $40.19 to trade midday at $10.16 after the firm disclosed top-line data from its randomized, double-masked, active comparator-controlled phase IIb/III trial testing KSI-301, an antibody biopolymer conjugate, in treatment-naïve subjects with wet age-related macular degeneration. The 559-patient study, called Dazzle, missed the primary endpoint of showing non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.) when given every eight weeks.

Lepu Biopharma raises HK$904M to invest in ADC and PD-1/L1 drugs

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. started trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday, raising HK$904 million ($115.9 million) in an initial public offering. Trading opened at HK$7.13 per share and slid to HK$6.70 by midday before closing at HK$7.13. The company plans to use more than half its proceeds, or HK$551 million, to support the research and development of its core products, including its antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) candidates MRG-003 and MRG-002, anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody HX-008, and anti-PD-L1 mAb LP-002.

Newco news: Anti-VEGF pioneers pursue next-gen ocular therapies with Eyebio

LONDON – The team that opened up the market for anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs in the treatment of eye diseases has formed a new company, Eyebio Ltd., with the aim of developing a new generation of ocular therapies.

Newco news: Prota Therapeutics achieves clinical remission of peanut allergy in phase IIb trial

PERTH, Australia – Prota Therapeutics Ltd.’s lead candidate PRT120 induced clinical remission of peanut allergy in 51% of children in a phase IIb clinical trial. There are currently no curative therapies to treat food allergies, Prota Therapeutics CEO Mimi Tang told BioWorld. Peanut allergy in children can be particularly problematic because the only treatment is avoidance.

Newco news: Complement Therapeutics emerges from stealth, with gene therapy for untreatable eye disease

U.K. biotech Complement Therapeutics Ltd. has come out of stealth mode with €5 million ($5.7 million) in seed funding to tackle complement related diseases, initially targeting the currently untreatable condition geographic atrophy due to dry age-related macular degeneration. The company, a preclinical spinout from the University of Manchester, has the backing of European venture capital firms Biogeneration Ventures and Forbion.

Baxter agrees to $18M US SEC settlement over foreign exchange practices

The U.S. SEC reported a settlement today with Baxter International Inc. and its former treasurer, Scott Bohaboy, and its former assistant treasurer, Jeffrey Schaible, to resolve charges involving years of improper intra-company foreign exchange transactions that resulted in the misstatement of Baxter’s net income. Under the settlement, which includes no admission of wrongdoing, Baxter will pay an $18 million penalty, with Bohaboy and Schaible each paying civil penalties. The SEC claimed that, from at least 1995 to 2019, the Deerfield, Ill.-based drug and device company converted non-U.S. dollar denominated transactions, assets and liabilities on its financial statements using a convention that didn’t follow generally accepted accounting principles. For at least part of that time, Baxter allegedly exploited that convention to generate foreign exchange accounting gains or avoid accounting losses, the SEC said.

Next WHO project – biomanufacturing training hub

On the heels of the establishment of a global mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced its next step today – the creation of a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea that will serve low- and middle-income countries wanting to produce biologics, such as vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibodies and cancer treatments. The training hub will be based in a large facility outside Seoul that is already providing biomanufacturing training for Korean companies. The facility will provide technical and hands-on training on operational and good manufacturing practice requirements and will complement training developed by the mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa, according to the WHO.

UK MHRA: ‘Usual timelines’ now in place for COVID-19 applications

A sense of normalcy is returning to the U.K., at least from a regulatory perspective. The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced today that it will continue to support COVID-19 clinical trials with ongoing regulatory and scientific input, but all further COVID-19 applications and meeting requests will be considered according to usual timelines rather than on an emergency basis.

