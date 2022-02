Government regulator, research scheme getting back to normal in the UK

A sense of normalcy is returning to the U.K., at least from a regulatory perspective. The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency will continue to support COVID-19 clinical trials with ongoing regulatory and scientific input, but all further applications and meeting requests for COVID-19 products will be considered according to usual timelines rather than on an emergency basis, the agency said Feb. 23.