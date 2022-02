Epilepsy neurostim treatment secures Easee FDA breakthrough device designation

A neurostimulation device developed to treat focal epilepsy has received breakthrough device designation from the FDA. Precisis AG’s Easee [Epicranial Application of Stimulation Electrodes] minimally invasive system is designed to deliver individualized brain stimulation without neurosurgery. The electrode is placed subcutaneously on the cranium and a current is applied to the affected brain area to prevent or mitigate seizures.