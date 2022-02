Germany’s fast-track program for digital health reimbursement gaining traction in EU

Germany passed a law in 2019 that provides for a combined premarket review and coverage mechanism for lower-risk devices that provides a staged path for rate-setting with the help of real-world evidence (RWE). That model has caught the attention of other European Union member states, such as France, but may be useful in the U.S. as well, given the FDA’s policy moves for RWE and digital health over the past few years.