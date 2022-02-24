BioWorld - Thursday, February 24, 2022
Mitsubishi, GSK harvest plant-based COVID-19 vaccine win in Canada

Feb. 24, 2022
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
With the first global approval by Health Canada in hand, Medicago Inc. aims to provide 20 million doses this year of Covifenz – which itself represents another first, as a plant-originated, virus-like particle, recombinant, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine. “Hopefully, if all goes well, we’ll be able to do it faster than the last day of the last month” of the year, said Brian Ward, medical officer of Quebec City-based Medicago, a unit of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., which partnered on Covifenz with Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK).
