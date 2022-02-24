In the first global approval of the product, Health Canada cleared Covifenz, the plant-based virus-like particle (VLP), recombinant, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.’s Medicago unit and Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK).

Developed in Canada, Covifenz is indicated for people 18 to 64 years old. The government of Canada has a contract with Quebec City-based Medicago (holder of the marketing authorization) to supply the vaccine, which Medicago said in a press release that the firm is “committed to fulfilling this order as soon as possible.”

In late December of last year, Medicago and GSK, of London, submitted phase III data to Health Canada as part of the new drug submission’s rolling review, which began in April 2021. Previously known as MT-2766, Covifenz yielded top-line phase III results that showed an overall efficacy rate of 71% against all variants of SARS-CoV-2. Data turned up efficacy of 75.3% (95% CI: 52.8, 87.9; PP) against COVID-19 of any severity for the then-globally dominant delta variant. Efficacy was 88.6% (95% CI: 74.6, 95.6; PP) against the gamma variant. No cases of the alpha, lambda and mu variants were observed in the vaccinated group, while 12 cases were recorded in the placebo group. The omicron variant was not circulating during the study, which started last March. Medicago enrolled more than 24,000 adults not yet vaccinated for COVID-19 into the trial across six countries. Regulatory filings also are underway at the U.S. FDA and U.K.'s MHRA.

Specifically, Covifenz – the first plant-based vaccine licensed for use in humans – is composed of recombinant spike glycoprotein expressed as VLPs, administered with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant, AS03. The shot regimen calls for two doses given intramuscularly 21 days apart (3.75 micrograms of VLP antigen in combination with AS-03 as part of the same injection). The vaccine is stored at temperatures ranging from 2°C (35.6° F) to 8°C. Covifenz antigen will be manufactured in Canada and in North Carolina.

Another protein-based vaccine that deploys the GSK adjuvant was developed by Paris-based Sanofi SA. Just this week, as part of the bid for approval by the FDA as well as the EMA, Sanofi and GSK said they will submit their phase III and booster efficacy study data showing that the candidate produced strong levels of neutralizing antibodies as geometric mean titers (GMT) at 3,711 units. In the VAT08 study, participants who had already taken their primary series of an mRNA vaccine had GMT levels of only 1,653 units. The vaccine garnered an 18- to 30-fold antibody increase across vaccine platforms and age groups, conferring 57.9% efficacy against any symptomatic COVID-19 disease in the seronegative population.