The deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus that has cost nearly 6 million lives worldwide and disrupted global economies has brought the biopharma industry at least $80 billion in sales revenue since the start of the pandemic, with guidance for another $85 billion this year. The figures include several major players that have emergency use authorizations (EUA) in the U.S. and abroad, but excludes developers in China, Russia, and other countries where sales amounts are not readily available. As COVID-19 appears to be nearing endemic status, these revenues are expected to decline. That may partly explain the plummeting stock prices across the biopharma sector.

Mitsubishi’s Medicago and GSK win go-ahead in Canada for plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

In the first global approval of the product, Health Canada cleared Covifenz, the plant-based virus-like particle, recombinant, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.’s Medicago unit and Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK).

Odeon Therapeutics acquires China rights to two cancer therapy candidates from Obi Pharma in $200M deal

Odeon Therapeutics Inc. has acquired rights to two cancer candidates from Obi Pharma Inc. in a deal worth up to $200 million. The transaction gives Shanghai-based Odeon rights to develop, register, and commercialize the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) OBI-999 and a therapeutic cancer vaccine OBI-833 in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Two pharmas and a medtech crack Clarivate list of the top 100 innovators worldwide

Three companies from the pharmaceutical and medtech sectors are among this year’s most influential innovators, according to the newest edition of Clarivate plc’s Top 100 Global Innovators 2022. The pharmaceutical companies are Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J., and Roche AG, of Basel, Switzerland. Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam, is the lone medtech company in the top 100. The annual list identifies organizations demonstrating consistent, above-the-bar innovation excellence. This year, more than half of the top 100 global innovators come from Asia in 15 sectors that also include electronics, industrial systems, telecommunications and automotive industries. The list is the 11th released by Clarivate, which publishes BioWorld and Bioworld MedTech.

Chinese biopharma looking to US universities for innovation

As China aims at becoming the global leader in biopharma innovation, Chinese investment in U.S. companies is dropping, but Chinese biopharma firms are increasingly eyeing licensing deals on early stage inventions patented by U.S. universities, Lin Sun-Hoffman, founding partner at Liu, Chen & Hoffman LLP, said during today’s U.S. Patent and Trademark Office webinar on biopharma patents in China. Some of those licensees are then claiming those inventions as their own in China, she said. Stressing the need for due diligence and vigilance in licensing contracts, Sun-Hoffman cited an example of one licensee that filed 100 patents on a university's invention in China.

Biorchestra to develop first RNA-based treatment for neurodegenerative diseases with $45M series C funding

Biorchestra Co. Ltd. has raised ￦54 billion ($45.1 million) in its latest series C fundraising, which will boost the development of what could be the world’s first RNA-based treatment for neurodegenerative diseases. "Proceeds from this financing will support the expansion of our research and development activities and product pipeline, completion of our GMP facility, and initiation of our nonclinical toxicology programs to file an IND in 2023 for BMD-001, our leading clinical program in neurodegenerative diseases,” said Young-Gil Kim, chief financial officer at Biorchestra.

Shouti sets up Basecamp Bio for structure-based drug discovery

Shouti Inc. has established a wholly owned subsidiary Basecamp Bio to navigate the complex challenges of membrane protein structure-based drug discovery. Using Shanghai and San Francisco-based Shouti’s structure-based design drug discovery engine, Basecamp Bio is intended to prosecute the most challenging structure-based drug discovery targets, including G-protein coupled receptors, and add new assets to Shouti’s development pipeline.

Australian National Medicines Policy consultation process causes industry uproar

PERTH, Australia – Biopharma stakeholders are furious about the consultation process the Australian government has pursued with its review of the country’s National Medicines Policy, and they are asking the government to hold off on making any changes until after the federal election that is scheduled for May.

The BioWorld Insider Podcast: Who advises the CDC on big COVID decisions and how’s that working out?

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) always had a full schedule, but COVID-19 amped it up. William Schaffner, who joined ACIP in 1982, talks with BioWorld's Lee Landenberger about the committee and how it makes the big decisions that affect public health policy. Listen now.

Also in the news

