Two pharmas and a med-tech crack Clarivate’s list of the top innovators worldwide

Three companies from the pharmaceutical and med-tech sectors are among this year’s most influential innovators, according to the newest edition of Clarivate plc’s Top 100 Global Innovators 2022. The pharmaceutical companies that were found to be the most innovative in the top 100 list are Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J., and Roche AG, of Basel, Switzerland. Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam, was found to be the most innovative med-tech company in the top 100.