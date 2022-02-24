BioWorld - Thursday, February 24, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Siemens reports new growth plans to consolidate market leadership

Feb. 24, 2022
By Bernard Banga
No Comments
PARIS – Siemens Healthineers AG has unveiled its growth plans for 2025 at its annual general meeting. The Erlangen, Germany-based medical technology giant, valued at nearly $67 billion on the Frankfurt stock exchange, is ramping growth. “We are setting ourselves the objective of annual growth of up to 8% on a like-for-like basis up to 2025, compared with a previous objective of 5%,” said Ralf Thomas, supervisory board chairman, Siemens Healthineers AG. Adjusted earnings per share should, accordingly, rise by 15% a year over that period as part of this strategic plan, compared with a target of at least 10% previously.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Diagnostics Imaging Europe