They conduit: Channel takeover plus BMS deal ‘appropriate’ spend, says Biohaven CEO

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. signed a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion to take over Channel Biosciences LLC, a subsidiary of Knopp Biosciences LLC, and its Kv7 channel targeting platform. A key part of the deal is BHV-7000, formerly known as KB-3061, described as a potent activator of Kv7.2 and Kv7.3, key subunits involved in neuronal signaling and in regulating the hyperexcitable state in epilepsy. The compound is expected to enter clinical investigation this year, with focal epilepsy as the lead indication.