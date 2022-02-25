Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. signed a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion to take over Channel Biosciences LLC, a subsidiary of Knopp Biosciences LLC, and its Kv7 channel targeting platform.

Orphazyme’s rare disease set for rejection after European regulators’ meeting

After a rejection by the U.S. FDA in June, it looks like Orphazyme A/S is headed for disappointment in Europe, too, with arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C, a rare and potentially fatal inherited condition in which fat builds in tissues and organs. The Copenhagen-based company said it was summoned before experts to give an “oral explanation” about the drug, something that only occurs if the European Medicines Agency’s CHMP has developed major doubts during its review.

Moderna joins late-stage push for RSV vaccine

For years, a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been out of reach. But this could change thanks to several candidates in the late-stage pharma pipeline. Among them, Moderna Inc. became one of the front-runners in the race to develop a vaccine for the virus after this week announcing that its mRNA-based shot is moving into phase III development.

Huadong acquires Asia rights to drugs from Kiniksa in $662M deal

Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.’s wholly owned subsidiary Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has acquired Asia Pacific rights to two drugs from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in a deal worth up to $662 million. “This collaboration aims to bring Kiniksa's therapeutics to patients in the Asia Pacific Region suffering from severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” said Sanj Patel, chairman and CEO of Kiniksa. “The collaboration also provides nondilutive capital, cost-sharing, and resources for clinical trials to accelerate our drug development and commercialization efforts.”

Risk SNP for COVID-19 signals protection against HIV

A study from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and the Karolinska Institute has shown that individuals who carry the major genetic risk variant for severe COVID-19 infection are less likely to contract HIV.

SK Bioscience developing combo flu and COVID-19 vaccine, a first of its kind in South Korea

SK Bioscience Ltd. is developing a vaccine intended to simultaneously immunize people against the flu and COVID-19. It is the first vaccine of its type to be developed in South Korea, according to the Seongnam-si, South Korea-based company. The vaccine will use the technology from Skycellflu, a cell-cultivated influenza vaccine developed by SK Bioscience.

The BioWorld Insider Podcast: Who advises the CDC on big COVID decisions and how’s that working out?

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) always had a full schedule, but COVID-19 amped it up. William Schaffner, who joined ACIP in 1982, talks with BioWorld's Lee Landenberger about the committee and how it makes the big decisions that affect public health policy. Listen now.

Also in the news

Aikido, Amylyx, Applied DNA, Aquestive, Baudax, Biohaven, Bristol Myers Squibb, Canbridge, Cantex, Cara, Cassiopea, Clarity, Clover, Clovis, Cognetivity, Cyclerion, Daewoong, Eli Lilly, FSD, Hitgen, Idorsia, Immunocore, Jacobio, Mannkind, Merck, Moderna, Myovant, Neuren, PDS, Pfizer, Pharmabcine, Pliant, Point, Privo, Pulmatrix, Sanofi, Seqirus, Sobi, Sunshine, TFF, TG, Valneva, VBI, Vibliome