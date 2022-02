Sight Sciences launches campaign to increase stand-alone glaucoma surgeries

With a round of conference presentations and a new marketing program launched this week, Sight Sciences Inc. kicked off a focused effort to increase awareness of its Omni surgical system’s FDA clearance for glaucoma procedures performed independently of cataract surgery. The coordinated push aims to further boost revenues, which saw an estimated 65% increase compared to 2020 and 12% increase quarter-on-quarter, based on preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results.