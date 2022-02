Nugen sets its sights set on US and Mexican type 1 diabetes market

A needle-free injection system for patients with diabetes developed by Nugen Medical Devices Inc. has been approved for use in 40 countries but until now has yet to crack the North American market. Nugen said it is now gearing up for FDA and Mexican approval of the Nugen MD needle-free injector following Health Canada’s approval of the system less than a month after the Toronto med tech went public in late 2021.