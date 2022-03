US FDA says first-cycle PMA major deficiency rates spiked in CY 2021

The U.S. FDA’s device center has posted a report on premarket review performance metrics under the current device user fee schedule, and the latest data show an 83% rate of deficiency in first-cycle reviews of PMA original filings in the last three months of calendar year 2021. That rate is down somewhat from the 91% rate seen in 2016, but is up substantially from the 63% major deficiency rate seen in 2018, the low-water mark for this metric for more than a decade.