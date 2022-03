US FDA eyes real-world surveillance for devices indicated for repair of AAAs

There are several devices on the market to repair the dreaded abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), but these carry some serious risks that have prompted multiple FDA advisories. The agency’s latest announcement recommends routine clinical follow-up for these patients for life, and the formation of a “real-world surveillance system” that may require the financial and technical assistance of industry and medical societies to develop.