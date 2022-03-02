BioWorld - Wednesday, March 2, 2022
In the clinic for March 2, 2022

March 2, 2022
Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Actuate, Alx, Ammax, Armaris, Aquestive, Biontech, Bold, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Catalym, Chromadex, Cytokinetics, Durect, Elgan, Genprex, Harm Reduction, Immvira, Inflarx, Innocoll, Inovio, Isa, Intellia, Kalvista, Kintor, Knopp, Lexeo, Mind Medicine, Minerva, Neurogenesis, Newamsterdam, Nicox, Novavax, Pfizer, Projenx, Polypid, Redhill, Regeneron, SAB, Xalud.

