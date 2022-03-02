Cvaid collects $4M for its mobile AI-based stroke diagnostic platform

Cvaid Medical Ltd. secured $4 million in a series A financing to further develop its mobile stroke diagnostic, monitoring and treatment platform. The Israeli Rad Biomed investment fund led the round with participation from Philips Ventures and Sanara Capital. As part of the financing, a representative from Philips will join the board. The smartphone-based system, Cvaid uses artificial intelligence to process and analyze video and voice recordings to identify and assess the severity of patients experiencing stroke, also called cerebrovascular accidents.