Adagene Inc. has announced a research collaboration with Sanofi SA, to find “masked” monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that are safer than marketed drugs in oncology, in a deal worth up to $2.5 billion plus royalties. San Diego and Suzhou, China-based Adagene will generate masked versions of Sanofi antibodies, taking responsibility for early stage research activities using its Safebody technology. Sanofi will be responsible for later-stage research and all clinical, product development and marketing activities.

Flagship-backed Vesalius launches with $75M for drugs targeting underlying causes of illness

After two years of developing its platform, Vesalius Therapeutics Inc. now has $75 million in its pocket from Flagship Pioneering to fund efforts to understand and treat diseases accounting for 90% of the world’s illnesses. The company uses AI and machine learning to separate patients into groups so it can screen and characterize drug candidates to determine what’s best to resolve underlying causes of illness.

Epsilogen raises £30.8M series B to support testing IgE antibody against ovarian cancer

LONDON – Epsilogen Ltd. has raised £30.8 million (US$41.5 million) in an oversubscribed series B, after its lead immunoglobulin E (IgE) program delivered positive results in a phase I in advanced solid tumors. The money is to fund a phase Ib trial of the product, Mov18 IgE – the first and only IgE antibody to have made it to the clinic – in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

US FDA final guidances part of cancer moonshot payload

Ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address yesterday, in which he gave a shoutout to the cancer moonshot, the FDA released a trio of finalized guidances aimed at speeding the development of new cancer drugs. The guidances parallel the goals of the moonshot by “addressing inequities, targeting the right treatments to the right patients, speeding progress against the most deadly and rare cancers, and learning from the experience of all patients," said Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center for Excellence.

Canada’s COVID-19 interim orders giving way to regulations

New drug and device regulations going into effect in Canada are serving as a reminder of the extended life of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than implementing a third interim order to regulate the importation and sale of drugs and devices for COVID-19 clinical trials, Canada is issuing regulations that will carry over most of the provisions of the previous temporary orders. And while it’s at it, Canada is cutting the retention time for drug trial data from 25 years to 15 to better align with international standards and to make Canada more attractive for drug trials, according to a notice in today’s Canada Gazette.

Aevisbio and NIH work to tackle neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's disease

A new study from researchers at Aevisbio Inc. and the National Institutes of Health on the effect of 3,6’-dithiopomalidomide (3,6’-DP) on neuroinflammation adds new detail to what might one day become a significant new therapeutic strategy to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other neurological disorders. The company recently raised $10 million in series A financing.

EC proposes comprehensive Data Act to define rules in all economic sectors

LONDON – The European Commission (EC) has put forward proposals for a Data Act that is intended to both give users greater rights over their own data and open up third party access. The Act sets out who can use and access data generated in the EU across all sectors of the economy. It is pitched by the EC as opening the doors to an under-used resource that will in turn promote research and innovation and create new markets in information services.

Also in the news

