LONDON – The U.K. Recovery trial has added a fourth drug to the list of therapies it has shown are effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients, demonstrating the JAK inhibitor Olumiant (baricitinib) reduces the risk of death by 13% in seriously ill patients. That effect is in addition to treatment with dexamethasone, which became standard of care after the Recovery trial showed it reduced mortality by one-third in patients on ventilators. Almost a quarter of the patients in the Olumiant trial were in addition receiving Roactemra (tocilizumab), which was also demonstrated to be effective by the Recovery trial, while 20% were being treated with Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug, Veklury (remdesivir).

Pause in recruitment to REMAP CAP COVID-19 trial affects Dimerix’s lead candidate, DMX-200

PERTH, Australia – The independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) of the global REMAP-CAP COVID-19 study has uncovered a concerning safety signal in treatment arms that include an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) in patients with severe COVID-19, and it has recommended that recruitment be suspended for those treatment arms. Since Dimerix Ltd.’s lead candidate, DMX-200, is administered to patients on the background of an ARB, the DMX-200 study arm will also be suspended in these severely ill patients.

NICE okays Amgen’s groundbreaking lung cancer pill Lumykras

Amgen Inc.’s pioneering lung cancer drug, Lumykras (sotorasib), is set to become available to NHS patients in England, after cost-effectiveness body NICE recommended financing from the Cancer Drugs Fund in final draft guidance. The U.K.’s state-run NHS is often criticized by big pharma for failing to use newly-approved medicines and for issues with rejections or cost-cutting demands from NICE another problem. But both NICE and the Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based company made great play of this positive decision after a fast approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in September.

Rx price increases intensify US scrutiny of industry practices

There’s nothing like beginning-of-the-year price increases to turn up the heat on the prescription drug pricing debate in the U.S. This year is no exception. Citing a mean price increase of 5.1% on brand drugs in the first 25 days of 2022, 13 Democratic lawmakers, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), wrote this week to Steven Ubl, president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, demanding an explanation for those hikes. Two analyses of the new January prices “reveal that drug manufacturers are using their market power to impose extraordinary price increases, which also have the effect of driving up general inflation,” the lawmakers said. “Congress and the public deserve an explanation for how manufacturers have made these seemingly inexplicable pricing decisions.”

Arrepath raises $20M to fight antimicrobial resistance

Arrepath raised a $20 million seed financing to advance its machine learning-based platform for discovering new classes of anti-infectives to fight antimicrobial resistance. The Princeton, N.J.-based company’s platform decodes the behavior of bacteria when they’re exposed to new chemical entities. Arrepath’s CEO is Lloyd Payne, who has been executive vice president, head of anti-infectives, of Evotec AB. In late February, he joined the scientific advisory board of the AMR Action Fund, of Boston. The Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Insight Partners and Innospark Ventures co-led the financing. Other investors included Viva Bioinnovator, Arimed Capital, PTX Capital and Nor’easter Ventures.

No mention of social media as communication in US FDA voluntary recalls guidance

The U.S. FDA does not have legal authority to impose recalls on most regulated products, making the March 3 final guidance for voluntary recalls a key policy declaration for industry. The guidance recommends that recalling firms make extensive use of electronic communication to announce a recall, but the referenced FDA guidance for electronic communications was finalized in 2006 and makes no reference to social media as an electronic conduit for recall information.

With fewer pandemic updates, clinical data down by 11%

While clinical trial updates in 2022 started off slow, the gap with last year appears to be closing, even as pandemic activity diminishes. Last month, January’s clinical news was 30% below the same month of 2021, but that has since narrowed to 11% with the addition of February data.

Also in the news

