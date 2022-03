Rx price increases intensify US scrutiny of industry practices

There’s nothing like beginning-of-the-year price increases to turn up the heat on the prescription drug pricing debate in the U.S. This year is no exception. Citing a mean price increase of 5.1% on brand drugs in the first 25 days of 2022, 13 Democratic lawmakers, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), wrote this week to Steven Ubl, president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, demanding an explanation for those hikes.