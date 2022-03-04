Quanterix and Lilly collaborate on Alzheimer’s diagnostics

The news from Quanterix Corp. has come fast and furiously this week. The company reported that Chairman and CEO Kevin Hrusovsky will step down on April 25 and become executive chairman of the board, while current company President Masoud Toloue will assume the CEO position and join the board of directors. Hrusovsky became CEO in 2014 and Toloue joined Quanterix in June 2021 from Perkinelmer Inc. The company also revealed that it has built on its collaboration with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. for new tools to diagnose, monitor and treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and presented its fiscal 2021 financial results, which showed a 28% increase in total revenue, largely attributable to its neurology segment.