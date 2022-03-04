LONDON – Less than two years on from its formation, central nervous system diseases specialist Accure Therapeutics SL has landed a $1 billion-plus agreement to out-license the lead program ACT-01, a first-in-class molecule with neuroprotective properties that is in a phase IIa study in acute optic neuritis. Taking on ACT-01 is ophthalmology specialist Oculis SA, which once it has positive data from the phase IIa, intends to expand to broader indications, including glaucoma and geographic atrophy.

Pathalys launches with in-licensed CKD drug upacicalcet ready for phase III

Pathalys Pharma Inc. has emerged on to the biotech scene, ready to develop the phase III-ready chronic kidney disease candidate upacicalcet, for western markets. Based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., the privately-owned company started life with seed financing from Davita Venture Group, part of dialysis specialist Davita Inc. and Catalys Pacific.

NMEs and CRLs both hit seven in 2022’s first two months

A total of seven new molecular entities have been approved by the U.S. FDA this year, while another seven therapies received dreaded complete response letters from the agency. There are 106 drugs and biologics on BioWorld’s Drugs on Deck list, with PDUFA dates scheduled through the end of the year.

Neuropathy may unify disparate long COVID symptoms

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital have identified peripheral neuropathy in more than half of a group of long COVID patients, suggesting that it may be a mechanism that contributes to multiple, seemingly disparate, long COVID symptoms.

Junshi and Mabwell’s adalimumab biosimilar wins NMPA approval

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Mabwell Bioscience Co. Ltd. have won marketing approval for the adalimumab biosimilar Junmaikang from China’s NMPA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis. “This is the first commercialized drug of Mabwell Bio. While focusing on the domestic market, we are exploring to expand the drug to high-growth emerging markets,” said Liu Datao, co-founder and CEO at Mabwell Bio.

Also in the news

