Accure sees its way to $1B-plus out-licensing agreement with Oculis

Less than two years on from its formation, central nervous system diseases specialist Accure Therapeutics SL has landed a $1 billion-plus agreement to out-license the lead program ACT-01, a first-in-class molecule with neuroprotective properties that is in a phase IIa study in acute optic neuritis. Taking on ACT-01 is ophthalmology specialist Oculis SA, which once it has positive data from the phase IIa, intends to expand to broader indications, including glaucoma and geographic atrophy.