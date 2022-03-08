BioWorld - Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Microbiotica aims to rethink care for cancer and ulcerative colitis, raising £50M series B

March 7, 2022
By Richard Staines
Microbiotica Ltd. of Cambridge, U.K., has raised £50 million ($67 million) in series B funding as the company aims to test its microbiome-based technology in early cancer and ulcerative colitis trials. The funding was co-led by new investors Tencent and Flerie Invest, with British Patient Capital on board along with existing investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, IP Group and Seventure. With response rates to checkpoint inhibitors still very low, Microbiotica’s scientists think that the way to improve the immune system’s response to these drugs is by modifying the bacteria present in the gut.

BioWorld Financings Private Series E