Novartis options Voyager AAV capsids for CNS gene therapies in potential $1.7B-plus deal

Novartis AG, an early and active player in bringing gene therapies to market, has agreed to pay Voyager Therapeutics Inc. $54 million up front and up to $1.7 billion in fees and milestone payments for options to license up to five next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids to use as gene therapy vectors for neurological diseases.