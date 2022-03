Ukraine issues urgent appeal for medical supplies

As conflict escalates and medical supplies dwindle, Ukrainians are urging the international health care community to send medical equipment and medication. In a webinar, a panel of speakers discussed which medical supplies are desperately needed to address the growing humanitarian crisis. Anna Levchuk, vice president of market access, commercialization and health care at Clarivate and a member of the supervisory board for Medical Procurement of Ukraine, moderated the panel.