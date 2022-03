Fixes proposed for US accelerated approval path

The potholes in the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval path could be paved over by a bill introduced in Congress this week. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, introduced the Accelerated Approval Integrity Act March 8 to keep the path open to innovative drugs where there is unmet need while streamlining the process for taking drugs off the market when they don’t prove clinical benefit in a timely manner.