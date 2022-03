FDA approves Axonics’ recharge-free sacral neuromodulation system

Axonics Inc. received FDA approval for its recharge-free sacral neuromodulation (SNM) implantable neurostimulator (INS) for bladder and bowel dysfunction. The F15’s primary cell requires no recharging or replacement for more than 15 years with normal use or 20 years at lower energy settings and the system is compatible with 1.5T and 3.0T full body magnetic resonance imaging scans.