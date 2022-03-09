As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies following the Russian invasion, hundreds of clinical trials could be in jeopardy amid the chaos and destruction of war, with pharma giant Merck & Co. Inc. saying it is putting recruitment for dozens of studies on hold. With 2 million people already fleeing after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion at the end of last month and a further 5 million people forecast to leave the country, pharma companies have said it is “next to impossible” to run trials in Ukraine.

Filings ahead in hemophilia A: Sanofi, Sobi hit endpoints with once-weekly factor VIII drug

Partners Sanofi SA and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) said regulatory submissions are expected this year for once-weekly factor VIII therapy efanesoctocog alfa in hemophilia A following top-line success in a pivotal phase III study, which showed a clinically meaningful prevention of bleeds in people with severe disease receiving prophylaxis over 52 weeks. The drug, also known as BIVV-001, has fast track and orphan designations in the U.S., and the companies are banking on its extended half-life to go up against blockbuster bispecific antibody Hemlibra (emicizumab) from Roche Holding AG as well as a potential gene therapy from Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

ROS1 in spotlight as Wall Street awaits Turning Point data in NSCLC

With data due any day from Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. with repotrectinib in ROS1-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), investors already are weighing its odds against other ROS1 drugs. Turning Point will offer findings from the top-line blinded independent central review of data from the phase I/II study called Trident-1. Newer therapies in the space seek to overcome resistance to Xalkori (crizotinib), the anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor cleared for advanced NSCLC in patients whose tumors are ALK-positive or ROS1-positive.

Matching scans show COVID effects on brain

An analysis of brain scans of participants in the UK Biobank has shown there are significant differences before and after mild COVID-19 infection. These included a reduction in overall brain size, reduction in grey matter thickness in the orbitofrontal cortex and hippocampal gyrus, and changes in markers of tissue damage in regions functionally connected to the primary olfactory cortex. Infected participants also showed on average a larger cognitive decline than participants who had not contracted COVID-19. The researchers say the deficits may be caused by the spread of disease via olfactory pathways, by neuroinflammatory events, or by the reduction in sensory input due to loss of the sense of smell, which is one of the very common symptoms of COVID-19.

Inxmed raises $50M to develop cancer therapy in the US, China

Inxmed Co. Ltd. has raised $50 million in a series B round to support clinical trials of its lead candidate, IN-10018, for the treatment of multiple cancers in both the U.S. and China. Inxmed plans to use the funds to invest in trials of IN-10018, bring more stroma-targeting candidates into clinic trials, and improve the firm’s R&D capabilities. The financing was led by CS Capital, with the participation of AIHC Fund, Growth Fund and Hosencare Fund. Existing investor Shanghai Ennovation Ventures L.P. also participated in the round.

On a back burner for decades, Potaba’s US approval finally comes to an end

After more than 50 years of trying, the U.S. FDA is finally withdrawing approval of Potaba (potassium aminobenzoate) tablets, capsules, powder and envules, as well as any identical, related or similar products. While it may be an extreme case, the withdrawal, which becomes effective April 8, underscores the need for a timelier way to remove ineffective or unsafe drugs from the U.S. market, as well as drugs with unconfirmed accelerated approval. However, the half century of delays with Potaba can’t all be chalked up to the FDA’s lack of authority to mandate market withdrawals.

Also in the news

7 Hills, Abbvie, Acadia, Aikido, Aim, Akari, Akorn, Altamira, Amryt, Antengene, Bayer, Biomind, C4, Centurion, Chemomab, Cortexyme, Cytrx, Denali, Egenesis, Enzychem, Eyepoint, Fogpharma, Freeline, Hansa, ITM, Janssen, Kriya, Merck, Midatech, Novamind, Orange Grove, Orion, Paratek, Pfizer, Revivicor, Sanofi, Sobi, Théa, Travere, Twist, Vicore