Filings ahead in hemophilia A: Sanofi, Sobi hit endpoints with once-weekly factor VIII drug

Partners Sanofi SA and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) said regulatory submissions are expected this year for once-weekly factor VIII therapy efanesoctocog alfa in hemophilia A following top-line success in a pivotal phase III study, which showed a clinically meaningful prevention of bleeds in people with severe disease receiving prophylaxis over 52 weeks. The drug, also known as BIVV-001, has fast track and orphan designations in the U.S., and the companies are banking on its extended half-life to go up against blockbuster bispecific antibody Hemlibra (emicizumab) from Roche Holding AG as well as a potential gene therapy from Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.