Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has chipped in $100 million to prime the pump for finding a cure to the rare form of muscular dystrophy that has hampered him for the past 35 years. The 67-year-old entrepreneur suffers from facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy type 2 (FSHD) and just launched Solve FSHD to find a cure. One of the group’s initial tasks is to enlist research partners, companies and clinicians in the effort. FSHD is a genetic disorder and is usually diagnosed when a person is in their teens though it can also manifest itself in those who are younger. There are as many as 200,000 people with the disease in the U.S. and up to 5,000 in Canada.

Salubris raises $32M to continue efforts in cardiovascular candidate

Salubris Biotherapeutics Inc. has raised $32 million in financing from its parent company, Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., for the development of its cardiovascular candidate. Funds will be used to continue efforts in an ongoing phase Ib trial and to initiate two additional phase Ib studies in 2022, as well as to expand the company’s pipeline.

Better FGFR inhibitors gaining traction on multiple fronts

Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s recent deal with Xcures Inc. drew more attention to the growing FGFR inhibitor space in oncology. The pair is collaborating on a real-world biomarker study involving patients with FGFR-mutant bladder cancer given once-daily, oral Balversa (erdafitinib, Johnson & Johnson), a pan-FGFR blocker approved in April 2019. Tyra is expecting to submit INDs this year for TYRA-300, an FGFR3 candidate to treat metastatic urothelial carcinoma of the bladder and urinary tract, and TYRA-200, which targets FGFR2, with the first focus on patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Others busy in the field include Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Kinnate Biopharma Inc. and Relay Therapeutics Inc.

Novo Nordisk outlines strategy for revamped rare diseases unit

Novo Nordisk A/S, best known for its range of diabetes drugs and insulins, has said that growing its rare disease unit will be an important part of its business strategy this decade. Novo Nordisk has actually been operating in rare diseases for 40 years, starting in hemophilia and gradually growing its presence over the decades. But the Bagsværd, Denmark-based company has big plans for its rare diseases arm in the next few years, with a pipeline of drugs aimed at the busy hemophilia market and for rare endocrine disorders.

China NMPA speeds up NDA reviews to encourage new drug development

The NMPA’s Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) published a draft document named the Pilot Work Procedure to Speed Up the Review of Innovative Drug NDAs in February 2022. It aims to accelerate the review of NDAs in China. “It is meant to enhance and speed the review of innovative drugs,” Helen Chen, managing director and head of China and Asia Life Sciences at L.E.K. Consulting, told BioWorld. “This regulation capitalizes on the learnings from the past two years and continues to encourage the research and manufacturing of innovative drugs and meet the clinical needs of patients in China.”

Also in the news

Abbvie, Aikido, Aikomi, Altamira, Apnimed, Arena, Avadel, Bayer, Beigene, Capricor, Catalyst, CG Cell Therapy, Concert, Constellation, Emergent Biosolutions, Freeline, Gedeon Richter, Gelmedix, Gritstone, Hoth, Immunome, Kye, Maxwell, Mediwound, Morphosys, Novan, Oncternal, Orion, Orphazyme, Pfizer, Prestige, Small, Sumitomo Dainippon, Synthetic Biologics, Terran, Valneva, VCN