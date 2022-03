Making lemonade out of Lululemon: Founder funds research into rare muscular dystrophy

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson has chipped in $100 million to prime the pump for finding a cure to the rare form of muscular dystrophy that has hampered him for the past 35 years. He’s got more than a monetary stake in the donation. The 67-year-old entrepreneur suffers from facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy type 2 (FSHD) and just launched Solve FSHD to find a cure.