Novo Nordisk outlines strategy for revamped rare diseases unit

Novo Nordisk A/S, best known for its range of diabetes drugs and insulins, has said that growing its rare disease unit will be an important part of its business strategy this decade. Novo Nordisk has actually been operating in rare diseases for 40 years, starting in hemophilia and gradually growing its presence. But the Bagsværd, Denmark-based company has big plans for its rare diseases arm in the next few years, with a pipeline of drugs aimed at the busy hemophilia market and for rare endocrine disorders.