FDA clears Terumo plasma collection device

The FDA has cleared a plasma collection device developed by Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT) and plasma collection network CSL Plasma. The companies, which are subsidiaries of Terumo Corp. and CSL Ltd., signed a collaboration deal in 2021 to develop the new Rika device for CSL Plasma collection centers. The automated technology is designed to reduce plasma collection time to 35 minutes or less. According to the Red Cross, plasma donations currently take on average about 1 hour and 15 minutes.