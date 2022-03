Infrascan wins FDA clearance for device to diagnose traumatic brain hemorrhage in children

Developed by Infrascan Inc., the FDA-cleared Infrascanner device was touted as the first hand-held device to help detect bleeding in the skull and supported financially by the U.S. military anxious to treat moderate to severe traumatic brain injury in wounded service members. The FDA has now expanded the Infrascanner’s use to traumatic intracranial hematomas or brain bleeds in pediatric patients aged 2 years and older.