Sanofi’s amcenestrant fails in phase II breast cancer trial

March 14, 2022
By Richard Staines
Sanofi SA has suffered a setback in its bid to find a successor to Astrazeneca plc’s breast cancer drug Faslodex (fulvestrant) as amcenestrant failed to improve progression-free survival (PFS) in advanced breast cancer in a mid-stage trial.

