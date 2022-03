FDA greenlights Philips Capsule Surveillance for remote patient monitoring

The FDA has cleared Royal Philips NV’s latest Philips Capsule Surveillance system, setting the stage for deployment in the U.S. Designed to stream data from almost any connected medical device, Philips Capsule Surveillance aggregates patient data, analyzes it to generate actionable insights and alerts and relays timely notifications to patients’ caregivers so they can intervene before further deterioration occurs.