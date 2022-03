Inxmed raises $50M to develop cancer therapy in the US, China

Inxmed Co. Ltd. has raised $50 million in a series B round to support clinical trials of its lead candidate, IN-10018, for the treatment of multiple cancers in both the U.S. and China. Inxmed plans to use the funds to invest in trials of IN-10018, bring more stroma-targeting candidates into clinic trials, and improve the firm’s R&D capabilities.