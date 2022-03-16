When it comes to lowering U.S. drug prices, Congress has a lot of options among the several bills that have been introduced in both the House and Senate over the years. But a deadlock between bipartisan measures and partisan proposals has reduced legislative action to mere talk. The deadlock, and the hyperbolic debate, continued today in yet another congressional hearing on “the urgent need to lower drug prices in Medicare,” as the Senate Finance Committee billed it. “This has been the longest running battle since the Trojan war,” committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in opening the hearing. He insisted that none of the bipartisan reforms such as out-of-pocket caps or inflationary penalties will work unless they’re accompanied by the partisan proposal to have Medicare directly negotiate certain drug prices.

Precirix closes €80M series B with plans to complete phase II cancer trial

Targeted radiopharmaceutical specialist Precirix NV has closed an €80 million (US$87.8 million) series B financing, enabling it to complete phase II development of CAM-H2, a treatment for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The round follows initial data showing there were no dose limiting toxicities in the first cohort of patients in the phase I/II trial, and a positive review from the safety committee.

Kither developing therapies for cystic fibrosis, IPF with €18.5M series B

While full details of the underlying science are due to be published in a peer reviewed journal, Kither Biotech Srl has announced its closure of an €18.5 million (US$20.4 million) series B financing with which it aims to translate its approach to rare respiratory diseases into the clinic.

‘Outdated’ COVID-19 IP waiver advances at WTO, while White House seeks more pandemic funding

Biopharma continues to oppose an IP waiver for COVID-19 products as the World Trade Organization (WTO) said it advanced another step with a compromise among four WTO members – the U.S., European Union, India and South Africa – for the production of vaccines. Though final terms still need to be reached, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations decried the waiver as a “distraction” that “sends the wrong signal.” Meanwhile, in the U.S., the White House appealed to Congress to provide adequate funding to continue the country’s pandemic response, including warning of a potential shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments starting as early as May. And Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE applied to the U.S. FDA seeking emergency use authorization for a fourth shot of its COVID-19 for adults 65 and older.

Biobucks, not immortality, is the goal for anti-aging biotech Genflow

Biotechs that tackle the effects of aging are beginning to make headlines: in January Altos Labs Inc. launched with a reported investment from Jeff Bezos, with Glaxosmithkline plc’s chief scientific officer Hal Barron set to join the team in August. It’s just one of several companies to emerge that are targeting the aging process and the diseases that are associated with it – Barron himself joined from Calico Life Sciences LLC, a California biotech owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. that is developing anti-aging drugs.

Junshi’s PD-1 and chemotherapy combination therapy yields phase III trial NSCLC readout

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Coherus Biosciences Inc. have disclosed positive data from a phase III trial of the anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy in China. Though already approved for several indications, they’re seeking to position it as a first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

US FDA advises on gene therapies in two draft guidances

To advance gene therapies incorporating genetic modifications, the U.S. FDA issued two draft guidances this week. One is intended to help in the translation of gene therapies incorporating genome editing of human somatic cells from the bench to clinical trials. The other is intended to help sponsors that are developing products “in which the T cell specificity is genetically modified to enable recognition of a desired target antigen for therapeutic purposes,” according to the FDA.

Also in the news

