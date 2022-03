Talk of US Rx pricing reforms mired in déjà vu

When it comes to lowering U.S. drug prices, Congress has a lot of options among the several bills that have been introduced in both the House and Senate over the years. But a deadlock between bipartisan measures and partisan proposals has reduced legislative action to mere talk. The deadlock, and the at times hyperbolic debate, continued in yet another congressional hearing March 16 on “the urgent need to lower drug prices in Medicare,” as the Senate Finance Committee billed it.