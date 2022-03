Precirix closes €80M series B with plans to complete phase II cancer trial

Targeted radiopharmaceutical specialist Precirix NV has closed an €80 million (US$87.8 million) series B financing, enabling it to complete phase II development of CAM-H2, a potential treatment for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The round follows initial data showing there were no dose limiting toxicities in the first cohort of patients in the phase I/II trial, and a positive review from the safety committee.