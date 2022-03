HIMSS 2022

Google Health extends search tools to Meditech EHR

Google Health is expanding the reach of its Care Studio technology to clinical software company Medical Information Technology Inc. (Meditech). The companies reported a partnership at HIMSS 2022 to integrate search functionalities from the Google product suite within Westwood, Mass.-based Meditech's web-based Expanse electronic health record (EHR). The aim is to combine data from different sources into a standard format and offer clinicians a full ‘holistic’ view of patient records.