Woebot leaps forward with $9.5M Bayer investment

Woebot Labs Inc. secured a $9.5 million investment from Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, to speed development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced behavioral health platform and digital therapeutics. The new infusion tops up Woebots fundraising, bringing its total to date to $123.5 million. The Woebot investment marks Leaps by Bayer’s first foray into mental health.