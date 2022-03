Junshi, Coherus roll out final phase III data on PD-1 and chemotherapy combo for NSCLC

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Coherus Biosciences Inc. have disclosed positive data from a phase III trial of the anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy in China. Though already approved for several indications, they’re seeking to position it as a first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The final data largely confirmed interim findings from the study, first reported in August 2021.