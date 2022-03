New smart contact lens may diagnose, treat diabetes more comfortably

A smart contacts lens that detects diabetes and treats diabetic retinopathy could provide patients with a more comfortable alternative to insulin shots and monitoring blood glucose levels. The product was developed by a research team at the Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH) that includes Sei Kwang Hahn, the CEO of Seoul, South Korea-based Phi Biomed Co. Ltd.